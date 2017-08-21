Nottingham Restaurant and Bar Awards Back with a Bang After Eight Year Break

The Nottingham Restaurant & Bar Awards are back with a bang, refreshed and revitalised after an eight year break.

Created by Big Table PR, the event was reinstated due to an overwhelming demand from the region’s businesses and the city and county’s restaurants and bars.

Title sponsors of the relaunched Nottingham Restaurant & Bar Awards is Adtrak, a digital marketing and web design company located in the heart of the city.

Managing Director at Adtrak Chris Robinson said: “Adtrak was instrumental in bringing the event back. We felt that the region needed it. The event was so successful first time around, now with the explosion of digital media and the part Adtrak could and would play in delivering this marketing platform to all involved, we saw the opportunity to make it bigger and better than ever.”

Other individual sponsors include Gateley Plc, the legal business of law-led professional services group Gateley.

Head of Gateley Plc’s Nottingham office, Andy Matthews, said: “This event was, and always will be, a great event for the region. It concentrates on a market sector that everyone can enjoy, it puts Nottingham firmly on the culinary map and gives the sponsors the opportunity to support the local community and the businesses involved.”

Also involved are FHP Property Consultants, a firm with over 25 years’ experience in the regional property market. Director, David Hargreaves, added: “FHP Property Consultants was one of the original sponsors so when the event was reinstated we were only too pleased to be involved again. A successful event such as this helps drive confidence in the local hospitality market which is obviously good for all of us who live, work and enjoy the region as well as those looking to invest or settle here.”

Other individual award sponsors include; health and safety software gurus, ACMS UK Limited, local accountancy firm, Keith Willis Associates, the UK’s number one licencing firm Poppleston Allen, leading public relations strategists Eden PR, insurance experts Russell Scanlan, regional broadcasters Notts TV, suppliers to the hospitality industry, Owen Taylor, EnotriaandCoe and Freedom Brewery. Colwick Hall Hotel is also supporting the event and will host the Awards Ceremony.

The launch of the Nottingham Restaurant & Bar Awards gets underway on the 7th September 2017 when the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite venues through the official website, www.nrbawards.co.uk.

Once voting concludes on the 6th October, the top three venues in each category will be given to independent judging panels which requires food and drink writers, journalists and critics from around the UK to visit the nominees anonymously to be able to deliver the final verdict. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony to be hosted by television personality, Mark Durden-Smith, and held at Colwick Hall Hotel on the 31st January 2018.

There are 11 awards voted for by the public and a further five that are ‘industry only’. Best Young Talent, Front of House and Back of House require self-entry or recommendation by their own restaurants, or tutors, if applicable. Application forms for both these awards will be available to download from the website.

Deadline for entries for these two awards is the 29th September 2017. The cook-off for Best Young Talent, Back of House, will take place at The Adams Restaurant, supported by Nottingham College.