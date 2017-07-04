NOTTINGHAM NIGHT MARKET: Thursday July 6th

The historic buildings and street of Nottingham’s Lace Market are transformed into a food-craft-arts focused party for one night, this market which features a revolving cast of traders. Dishes from all over the world are served from stalls and trucks; regular options include gourmet meats, vegan and vegetarian handmade foods and cakes and brownies piled high with prosecco and cider. A market with a festival feel threaded throughout Broadway in the Lace Market area of Nottingham’s historic buildings and inside The Lacehouse. Selling handmade local crafts, Photography, fine art, slate design, candles, fossils, clothing, silver Jewellery, handmade dog accessories, ladies accessories, arts and much more.



£1 ENTRY