Nottingham enters race to become European Capital of Culture 2023

At a special event in Sneinton Market Square, Nottingham announced that it is bidding to be the European Capital of Culture 2023.

Held in a spectacular luminarium created by internationally renowned local artists Architects of Air – key figures from the bid team proposed that the city’s bid would ‘transform the lives of people in the Midlands; harnessing the power of creativity, stimulating innovation, attracting investment and creating new international networks that will redefine our relationship to Europe and the world.’

Competing against Belfast, Dundee, Leeds, and Milton Keynes, the bid team is confident Nottingham’s entry will be supported by people across the Midlands and beyond, and is calling on locals to become Nottingham 2023 ‘Cultural Lions’.

Paul Russ, chairman of Nottingham’s Cultural Strategy Partnership and chair of the Nottingham 2023 board said: “Nottingham is an ambitious, young and diverse city with a culture of grassroots collaboration and a history of rebellious innovation.

“The lions outside the Council House have been a local meeting, gathering and rallying point for decades, we are a proud and inclusive city and urge people of all backgrounds to ‘join our pride’ and help us get to the next stage of the bid by becoming ‘Cultural Lions’.”

The city and surrounding county boasts a rich history of pioneering new ways of thinking and working together, from the legend of Robin Hood, computing pioneer Ada Lovelace, and

the writings of DH Lawrence, Alan Sillitoe and Jon McGregor, to the work of fashion designer Sir Paul Smith, singer-songwriter Jake Bugg, and nationally celebrated theatremakers Adam Penford, Emma Rice and Jenny Sealey.

Cllr Dave Trimble, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture said: “2023 will see the first opportunity for a UK City to become European Capital of Culture, since Liverpool held the title in 2008.

“This provides us with a great opportunity to set a vision for the Nottingham we aspire to be by the year 2023, and has huge potential for attracting investment and growth to the city.”

It is estimated that an extra £750 million was generated for Liverpool’s local economy as a result of their successful bid.

A dedicated website and social media channels for Nottingham 2023 has been set up to provide a platform for locals to pledge their support by becoming a Nottingham 2023 ‘Cultural Lion’ and keep up to date with bid developments.

Paul added: “Getting behind the bid is simple; you can use the hashtag #Nottingham2023, provide us with your email signature to pledge support via the website or become a Cultural Lion by providing us with your ideas and opinions for the 2023 bid.”

In 2023 both the UK and Hungary will host a European Capital of Culture. Nottingham has until 27 October 2017 to produce its bid.

For more information and to show your support visit www.Nottingham2023.co.uk.