Nottingham Emmanuel students hone their political prowess in debate

Nottingham Emmanuel School students welcomed Laura Jasper from Nonsuch Theatre Company to participate in a scheme called ‘Undivided’ which aims to “champion the voices of those aged 13 to 29 in the Brexit negotiations”.

During Laura’s visit students held discussions looking at a broad range of opinions, examining the questions concerning the referendum from all sides of the campaign and then testing their advocacy skills on opposing sides of the debate.

Working as a freelance theatre director, Laura says she feels that young people are often unheard on big issues and hopes that by holding school debates it will help bring politics into focus for students.

She said: “I think through this campaign I have become a lot more engaged myself with politics in the UK. At times, you can feel quite helpless, but engaging with young people’s views has made me feel like I am doing something positive to encourage them to participate in decisions concerning their own future.

“I hope they will be empowered to know that they can have a positive impact. The Emmanuel students were certainly engaged and I am happy to say they clearly felt safe enough to respond to questions raised and to listen to each other’s viewpoints.”

The ‘Undivided’ campaign looks to collect the views of students from across the country and submit a top ten list of requests to Parliament.

Niall Ruane, careers & employability champion at The Nottingham Emmanuel School, said: “The session was hugely beneficial for students as they begin to understand more about the society they live in, and search for their place within it.

“Being able to share their opinions and at the same time take on board the opinions of their peers, is vital in developing this understanding.

“It was certainly empowering for the students to realise that they do have a say in their own society, and that they should take responsibility for this – they are at present working towards being the decision makers and leaders of the future, so what that future looks like is most definitely of interest to them.

“From an employability perspective, the listening, reasoning, debating and compromising skills they practiced will be invaluable to them in both their studies and preparation for any workplace environment.”

Student, Oliver O’Connor (Year 9, said: “Political decisions affect all of us, so we all have a duty to vote when we come of age, though I think the age should be lowered to include younger people. I enjoyed taking part because discussion helps to resolve issues and also informs those who take part about important current political questions.”