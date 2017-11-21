Nottingham Emmanuel students benefit from inspiring visit to sculpture park

Year 10 Art students from The Nottingham Emmanuel School have visited the Yorkshire Sculpture Park to inspire and inform their coursework leading up to their exams.

Students used the trip to find artists to research for their current project exploring ‘growth and decay’ says Art and Photography Technician Jazzmin Ensor. “Coursework will make up 60% of students’ final grade so experiencing artworks by renowned artists like Barbara Hepworth and Tony Cragg in person, rather than in books or online is an invaluable experience.” Students then sketched the artworks into handmade sketchbooks made in lessons prior to the trip. Yasmin Ensor their Art Teacher says that the trip was an enormous success. “For the students to be able to get a sense of scale and to interact with the works is crucial to their understanding. It was such an enriching trip; all of the students enjoyed seeing the art set outside in nature, and found it provoked creative thinking and stretched their drawing skills. It helped to open their minds to different ways of working and provided an opportunity to record information they can use in their project.”

Student Jessica McCann age 14 said she benefitted from the experience. “I enjoyed the day, I liked seeing the more abstract side of the art and liked the different techniques the individual artists had used.”