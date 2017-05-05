Nottingham Emmanuel School students use virtual reality to enhance lessons

Students from The Nottingham Emmanuel School in West Bridgford have been using virtual reality to enhance their lessons thanks to Google Expeditions and their cardboard viewer kits.

Teacher, Bryony Watson, said: “Students were able to explore the oceans and outer space amongst other topics using the viewers.

“The students were able to ‘visit’ a place that they would never usually get the opportunity to see and were able to explore historical buildings, famous landmarks and natural disaster sites.

“They even looked at the inside of the human digestive system. This has given a wider context to their learning and made the topics more memorable.”

Student, Daniel Morledge, said: “I loved looking at the sharks because it was like actually being there.

“You can really see the perspective because it is 3D and can look around 360 degrees.

“I think it can help a lot in learning because you can see things that would be impossible any other way.

“I love technology and eventually want to work in computing, I would particularly like to work with virtual reality.”

Bryony Watson added that the Google Expeditions covers many subjects and would be a great way to add value to lessons.

“The students really enjoyed the experience,” she said. “Some students were lucky enough to use it in two lessons on the same day with very different learning outcomes. We look forward to using the technology again in school and creating opportunities for more students and areas of the curriculum to benefit from this opportunity.”