Nottingham Emmanuel School receives Lord-Lieutenant’s award for promoting voluntary service

The Nottingham Emmanuel School in West Bridgford has received the Lord-Lieutenant’s award for promoting voluntary Service from Deputy Lieutenant, Sue Gorham.

Martin Skinner, who received the award on behalf of the school, was responsible for the wide-ranging projects that led to the accolade.

Mr Skinner said: “We are delighted to see the hard work of our students, demonstrated through their commitment and desire to serve others, being recognised with this award.

“It is a great credit and testimony to all of the young people who have selflessly given their time, talents and energies into demonstrating the service and love that makes our school community so precious and unique.”

Sue Gorham said: “I was very impressed with the breadth of the work this school does because it’s not just local voluntary service, it’s their trips to Ghana and Sri Lanka that are impressive.

“The students undertaking those trips raised their own money to fund it and that shows the commitment they have to helping others. It shows real determination and initiative on their part.”

Martin Skinner said that the program of service included projects too many to name, but they included visiting and supporting partner schools in Dutch Komenda, Ghana and in Sri Lanka, organising litter clearing services within school, learning sign language to help those who use it, and teaching about the red cross and undertaking first aid training.

The school also became an integral part of the ‘No place for hate’ campaign through Nottingham Citizens which resulted in a change in the law and the appointment of a hate crime police officer for Nottingham.

The Nottingham Emmanuel School also raised £9,000 last year for charitable causes and supported Toilet Twinning abroad, where sanitary facilities are provided for those across the world where none existed before. T

The school supported their local food bank and took part in Fair Trade activities and within school created mentoring programs where students helped fellow students.