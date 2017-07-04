Nottingham College team up with Forest Ladies for new academy

Nottingham College (formerly Central College Nottingham and NCN who merged on 8 June and one of the largest colleges in the country) has teamed up with Nottingham Forest Ladies FC to run a ladies football programme which will be open to 16-18 year olds who are enrolled on a full-time course at the college from September 2017.

Nottingham Forest Ladies FC’s Senior First Team and Reserves currently play in the FA Women’s Premier League and this partnership provides potential opportunities for students to have a pathway into senior football.

Nottingham Forest Ladies FC First Team Manager Graham Abercrombie will coach the team and students will have access to regular and structured training, strength and conditioning sessions, player analysis as well as playing in competitive matches in the Association of Colleges East Midlands Football League.

Nottingham College Community and Performance Sport Manager, Diane Garfield: “The College has run a successful female football programme this year and are delighted to continue this provision with our partner Nottingham Forest Ladies FC. We are fortunate to have secured a highly qualified coach to head up the college team who has a depth of knowledge and experience of the female game. We are hoping to attract female football players from across the city and county who are keen to combine an academic programme with high class coaching, a strong competitive college league and a potential pathway into Nottingham’s largest female leading football club.”

Nottingham Forest Ladies Chairman, David Shelton: “We are thrilled to partner Nottingham College in this venture. We hope this will enable more young women to achieve their academic and football potential, with Nottingham College providing excellence in education and Nottingham Forest Ladies, through Graham, providing the girls with coaching of the highest quality and a possible pathway into our senior sides for those who wish to aim high in the English game and reach the required standard.”

Nottingham Forest Ladies FC First Team Manager, Graham Abercrombie: “I’m extremely happy to have been offered an opportunity to work with Nottingham College with their fantastic girl’s football program alongside my new role as Nottingham Forest Ladies manager. It will be great to work with local girls, raise the profile of girl’s football in the area through the excellent work being done at the college and to ensure that there are some outstanding additional pathways to senior football at Nottingham Forest Ladies. Exciting times”

For more information on the Ladies football Academy please contact either Glen Read or Abbi Bladon on 0115 9146457.