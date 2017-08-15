Nottingham based educational organisation extends programme to Finland

The Lab_13 initiative was established by Ignite! in 2007, with the purpose of giving children the space and resources to explore the world using their natural curiosity as the basis for scientific enquiry. Supported by a ‘Scientist in Residence’, pupils develop their own experiments and research projects according to what intrigues and fascinates them.

There are now three Lab_13s in Nottingham schools, including Clifton’s Dovecote Primary and Nethergate, along with Rosehill School, in addition to others in Islington North London, Irchester Northamptonshire, and overseas in Ghana and South Australia.

The Lab_13 in Koli will be established with the support and enthusiasm of the local community and the Scientist in Residence will be shared between the village school and the national park visitors’ centre. The Lab_13 will give pupils and local people the chance to develop their own experiments based on their curiosity, interests and imagination. The aim of the Lab_13 is to establish the principle that science is part of the cultural life of the community, both for local people and tourist visitors.

Rick Hall, founder of Ignite!, said, ‘We are excited that the network of Lab_13s will now extend to Europe, and Koli is a very supportive village community. We look forward to learning from the Finnish children what investigations they wish to pursue.’

Joe Burton, who will be Lab_13 Koli’s first Scientist in Residence, said, ‘I truly believe in Lab_13 as a way for young people to naturally and eagerly develop a scientific understanding of the world around them. I hope that we can build something great for Lab_13 Koli’.

To follow the progress of Lab_13 Koli, read the Lab_13 blog: https://lab13network.wordpress.com/

Or follow Ignite! on twitter: @IgniteFutures