Nottingham about to be Mojo’d

A fast-expanding chain of bars looks set to open in Nottingham after applying to the City Council for a license.

Mojo Bar, which has outlets in Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool is owned by Voodoo Doll which is looking to open up in the former Jongleurs Comedy Club in Thurland Street in the Hockley area of Nottingham.

Mojo promises: “Music for the people, food for the soul and good times forever.”

The bars serve burgers, chicken, wings, milkshakes, appestisers and desserts.

In 2014, Voodoo Doll secured a £700,000 investment from HSBC. At the time, bosses said they wanted to open 10 bars over the next eight years. It initially targeted London.

If it gets the go ahead Mojo’s new Nottingham bar will be open until 3.30am.

The Corn Exchange (another name for 10 Thurland Street) has been empty since Jongleurs moved out in 2012.

Nottingham’s bar and restaurant is thriving, especially in the Hockley area. Last week we revealed that El Capo is set to open in the former Coco Lounge building in the area.