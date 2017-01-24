Notcutts Wheatcroft helps make wishes come true

Notcutts Wheatcroft has granted two of its customers’ wishes after they were added to a special wishing tree which was displayed in the garden centre.

Over the Christmas period, Notcutts staff encouraged customers to write down their wishes for loved ones which they hope would come true in 2017 and hang them onto the tree.

Two year-old Ella Quinn who lives in West Bridgford, added a wish to the tree asking for some tools so she could help her granddad in the garden. Meanwhile, Lauren Holder also made a wish for her green-fingered grandad and asked for some bird care products as he likes to sit outside and watch the birds.

Notcutts staff got to work making the wishes come true and invited both girls to the centre for a surprise. Ella received a selection of gardening tools and Lauren was presented with a bird gift hamper complete with bird treats, a nesting box and a bird box camera.

Nic Perrett, Centre Manager at Notcutts Wheatcroft said: “We had a great response to the wishing tree in the centre and we were delighted to make Ella and Lauren’s wishes come true. Gardening is a fantastic activity to do as a family and we hope they enjoy spending more time in the garden with their grandads.”