Nominations open for new Children’s Pride of Clifton awards

The Clifton Donation Group and the local Clifton community are holding the first Children’s Pride of Clifton awards.

Organiser, Maria Watson, told The Local News: “We thought we would start a yearly Children’s Pride of Clifton award, open to any child living here in our Clifton community.

“They could be going through medical treatment or facing health problems, or doing good deeds to help others around them.

“The winning nominated child will win £100, or £100 worth of Toys R Us vouchers.”

Nominations are open until 30th July and the winner will be announced on 27th August.

“Our children are all so precious to us and this is to thank them for making a difference, or for being strong through treatment or ill health,” added Maria.

Nominations are open for children up to the age of 18. If a child aged 14 or under wins, they will get Toys R Us vouchers. If a child aged 15 to 18 wins, they will receive a £100 cash prize.

Nominations can be made through the Clifton Community Group on Facebook, or via email to Cliftondonationgroup@gmail.com.