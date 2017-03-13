Nine wins at the Nottingham Head of the Trent 2017

Nottingham Rowing Club picked up nine wins at the annual Head of the Trent/Masters of Trentside races, winning more trophies than any other club.

With a record-breaking turnout of nearly 1,400 competitors from all over the country racing, the Nottingham crews faced some stiff competition on very challenging river conditions.

The wins came from across all age ranges and levels of ability.

In the first division, rowed over a 5,700m course from Clifton Bridge to the TS Orion, the club secured wins for the senior men’s Intermediate 3 coxed 8, the Women’s Junior 18 quadruple scull, the men’s Masters E coxed 4 and composite crews in the men’s Masters coxless 4 with Derby and the men’s Masters I coxed 4 (average age over 75 (with Upper Thames); the average age of the Masters I crew was 75.

The second division, rowed over a shortened course due to the poor weather conditions, was for novice and junior, under 18, crews. Nottingham’s womens novice quadruple sculls bagged a win for the club in vey trying conditions for an inexperienced crew.

And in the final division, raced on a course which was also reduced in distance to around 4km due to the further deterioration in the water conditions which by this time were particularly stormy and challenging for even the most experienced of crews.

The club’s Women’s Intermediate 1 coxed 8 romped home to victory only a few seconds behind the fastest men’s crew. Not far behind was the men’s Intermediate 3 quadruple scull – an impressive performance, given that the crew had also raced earlier in the day in the winning 8. And the final win went to a mens Masters coxed 8 – a crew that has only recently come together and was racing at the event for the very first time.

Club captain, Ruth Hyde, said: “This was a really good day for Nottingham Rowing Club.

”All of the club members that took part really performed well in what were increasingly challenging racing conditions – with gusting winds and really choppy water; finishing the races were an achievement in their own right and winning the icing on the cake.

“The nine wins, which came across all age groups and levels of experience just goes to show that we are a club that has something to offer for all ages and abilities.

“The standard of entries was high and our athletes faced some very serious competition with crews coming from as far away as Northern Ireland and I’m absolutely delighted with the results.

“This is a great start to the year and I’m confidently looking forward to more successes as the season progresses.”