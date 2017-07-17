Newark’s William Ghent House brews up support for Marie Curie

Newark and Sherwood Homes tenants came together to raise over £190 for terminal illness charity Marie Curie during two coffee and cake mornings.

The most recent coffee and cake event, held at Balderton-based centre William Ghent House, was hosted by the housing provider’s tenant forum, a group of tenants who help to shape Newark and Sherwood Homes’ services and raised over £100.

A similar event in March raised £90 for the charity.

During the coffee morning tenants had an opportunity to meet other people, eat cake and raise awareness of Marie Curie’s charitable work.

Ginette Hardy, chair of the tenant forum, said: “We always want to find new ways to bring the local community together and support causes close to our members’ hearts – so this coffee morning worked perfectly.

“This event took place just before the tenant’s forum meeting at William Ghent House, which we host on a quarterly-basis to keep an open dialogue between tenants and Newark and Sherwood Homes.

“We were really pleased with how the event went and we are planning on hosting another coffee morning in September.”

Newark and Sherwood Homes has a strong culture of involving tenants in shaping its services and has a range of mechanisms in place which allow tenants to get involved in how it delivers its services.