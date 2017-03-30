Newark’s 100-year-old resident say porridge powers long life

Over 30 friends and family members came together to celebrate Madge Glanville’s 100th birthday in style.

The celebrations took place at Vale View in Newark, an Extra Care Scheme managed by housing provider, Newark and Sherwood Homes.

Madge, who was delighted to be surrounded by her loved ones, has lived at Vale View for three years.

When asked her secret to a long life, Madge said: “I have always eaten porridge once a day, which I think has kept me young at heart.

“It has been so lovely to celebrate my birthday with my family and friends around me, which is all I could have asked for.

“I told everyone not to bring presents, just themselves, but everyone has given me flowers, which is so lovely.”