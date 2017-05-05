Newark to host stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain

Nottinghamshire will host a stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, the UK’s premier road cycling race, this September as the event visits Newark or the first time.

It is the only county in the Midlands to host one of the eight stages.

Wednesday 6th September will see 120 of the world’s top cyclists racing a 175-kilometre stage from Mansfield to Newark.

The route will take in Eastwood, Hucknall, Gedling and the grounds of Newstead Abbey and the centre of Southwell.

After heading through Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park, the stage will loop the north of the county and the towns of Worksop and Retford.

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain will also pass through Harworth and Bircotes, passing the museum and memorial to 1965 world champion Tommy Simpson in the latter.

Derek Higton, Nottinghamshire County Council Service director for cultural services, said: “This is a great coup for Nottinghamshire to host a full stage of the UK’s biggest free-to-attend sporting event for the first time.

“With a world-wide audience of millions and 1.6 million spectators expected over the eight-day race, all eyes will be on Nottinghamshire.

“We are delighted at the prospect of some of the biggest names in cycling coming to our county and hope it inspires more people to cycle, whether that be to get to work, help them keep fit, or just to get out to enjoy the great outdoors.

“With 175 kilometres of Nottinghamshire roads due to be covered by the race, there will be plenty of opportunities for local spectators to be part of this fantastic event.”

It will be the first time that Nottinghamshire has hosted a start and finish of a stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain. The race last passed through the county in 2015 when a stage finished in Nottingham.

Mick Bennett, race director of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, said: “We have worked hard with our Nottinghamshire partners to create an attractive route that will take in six of the counties districts and bring the OVO Energy Tour of Britain to areas we have never before visited.

“The Nottinghamshire leg will be the only stage of the OVO Tour of Britain this year in the Midlands, which will bring fans from across the country to watch Stage Four whether in Mansfield, Newark or across the route.”