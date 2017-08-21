Newark residents get happy with help of ukulele band

To celebrate the completion of works at their community garden, tenants at Vale View – a scheme managed by housing provider, Newark and Sherwood Homes – were treated to a special ukulele performance in the sun.

Fourteen Newark and Sherwood Homes tenants came together to enjoy a performance by the University of the Third Age (U3A) Happy Band on the garden’s newly-refurbished patio.

The garden was recently revived by 12 members of staff from Newark and Sherwood Homes, Henry Boot, Devlin Decorating and Willow Bank Flooring.

The Happy Band is run by volunteers from across Newark with a passion for playing the ukulele.

During the event, the band played a number of hits from ‘You Are My Sunshine’ to ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’ for Newark and Sherwood Homes tenants.

U3A member co-ordinator of the Happy Band, Bob Cawson, said: “We are a group of retired and semi-retired people who enjoy coming together and playing ukulele for others.

“The Happy Band’s aim is to give back to the local community and ultimately put a smile on someone’s face with a happy and uplifting song.

“We thoroughly enjoyed performing at Vale View, especially in the new garden, which was neat and tidy – ready for a summer in the sun.”