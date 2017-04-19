Newark law firm awarded for will aid effort

A law firm based in Newark and Mansfield has raised £11,329 for charity this year after taking part in a will-writing campaign.

Tallents Solicitors in Nottinghamshire signed up to the annual Will Aid scheme last year and its lawyers wrote wills for local people in exchange for a donation.

Elizabeth Rees, solicitor at the firm, said: “We are thrilled to have raised such a lot of money for such a worthwhile cause.

“Taking part in Will Aid has enabled us to give back to both, our community and nine great charities.”

John Coulthurst from the British Red Cross, one of nine charities who benefit from Will Aid, paid the firm a visit last week to present them with a certificate to celebrate their fantastic achievement.

He said: “We are very grateful to Tallents Solicitors and the Will Aid scheme for this generous contribution.

“The Red Cross uses donations to reach people in crisis, here in the UK and all around the world.

“With £60 we could provide 16 thermal blankets for people in need in Syria.

“With £300 we could provide 50 clean delivery kits for midwives in Myanmar.

“And with £1,000 we could provide five people with the support they need to readjust to life at home following a spell in hospital, here in the UK.”

Lawyers at Tallents Solicitors wrote dozens of Wills during the month of November, generously giving their time for free for the whole month.

Will Aid, now in its 29th year, is a charity scheme that raises money for nine charities: ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid said: “Will Aid has made an amazing contribution to the work of the nine participating charities and last year was no exception. Thanks to the commitment of local solicitors that took part in this year’s Will Aid, many people both in the UK and abroad will receive life-changing support and local people who used the scheme have the peace of mind thanks to having a professionally drawn up will.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to Tallents Solicitors and let them know that thanks to them, lives will change for the better and people who need it will continue to receive the help and support that the charities work so hard to provide.”

Will Aid will run again in November 2017. Solicitors and anyone who wants to make a will can find out more by visiting www.willaid.org.uk