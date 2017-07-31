Newark housing provider turning houses into homes

Tenant engagement, housing and communication were all celebrated by Newark and Sherwood Homes during three open office events accross Ollerton and Newark.

Tenants, councillors, police, partners, directors of the board and representatives from Newark and Sherwood District Council were invited to find out about the housing provider’s work across the district and learn how it engages with the local community.

Alongside local attendees, a representative from the National Federation of ALMOs – the trade body which represents all arms-length management organisations across the UK – also attended to learn more about the business.

Alan Lanes, a member of the housing provider’s tenant involvement panel attended the event, he said: “I really enjoyed Newark and Sherwood Homes’ open office event which took place at its Farrar Close office.

“It was interesting to see what goes on behind the scenes and learn more about elements of the business I do not interact with on a day-to-day basis, for example adaptations within homes. It was a very informative event and made a positive change from the business’ annual bus tour.”

Newark and Sherwood Homes held the open office events to inform local people about how the business works, and provide a behind the scenes look at its processes and ways of working with both its tenants and stakeholders.