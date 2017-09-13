Newark housing provider to help three apprentices reach their goals

Housing provider Newark and Sherwood Homes has expanded its service with three talented apprentices, thanks to its new apprenticeship scheme, Recruiting and Employing Apprentices Championing Housing (REACH).

Aaron Sarafat, Ben Forde-Shaw and Chloe Rowberry have joined the Newark and Sherwood Homes team as apprentices in surveying, plumbing and business administration respectively.

The REACH programme has been created in partnership with West Nottingham Vision College, which is Newark and Sherwood Homes’ training provider for the apprenticeship standards.

Speaking of his new apprenticeship, Aaron said: “I have had some work experience at another company before coming here, but what made me want to come to Newark and Sherwood Homes was that it is a really good company where I can achieve a qualification at the same time.

“I am spending one day a week at college studying for an HNC in construction and spend the rest of the week working within the company. It is a really varied, real-life work experience, which I enjoy.”

The REACH programme – which was launched in spring this year – has been created to highlight the wide choice of careers available in the housing sector.

Newark and Sherwood Homes is an exciting local company offering fantastic career opportunities; last year the company was placed 27th in industry magazine, Inside Housing’s Innovation Index, as a top employer for 2016.