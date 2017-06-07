Newark Fire Station is demolished to make way for new building

The demolition of Newark Fire Station is under way to make way for a new £3.1 million facility.

The original fire station was 50 years old and perimeter fencing was put in place last month as the building was demolished.

A 12-month project will see a new building constructed, which will include a gym, kitchen, breathing apparatus and kit rooms, while a new training tower will also be built.

Ian Pritchard, the service’s head of procurement and resources and the project lead, said: “After a lot of careful planning, and a competitive tendering process, we’re really pleased that our appointed contractor has now moved onto the site and started work on the project.

“As local residents will be able to see, they haven’t wasted any time in getting to work and will be continuing to progress the demolition over the course of the next few weeks.

“Once this is done, we will be entering the build stage of the project – which we hope will be completed early next year.”