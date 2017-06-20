Newark father and daughter complete Airfield Anarchy for charity

A father and daughter for Newark completed the Airfield Anarchy challenge in support of Autism East Midlands and raised £1,086.99 for the charity.

Airfield Anarchy is an acclaimed mud run with obstacle courses aptly named the Epic Weekend challenge..

The father and daughter duo, Martyn Boden and Jessica Boden, decided to jump in at the deep end do all three runs’ that make up the Epic Weekend and to fundraise for Autism East Midlands in support of a young family member.

Martyn said: “Autism is something we, as a family, knew very little about, until the youngest child in our family was diagnosed with it last year, little Ollie.

“This challenge was incredibly demanding both physically and as strength diminished, then mentally.

“We both woke up Sunday morning, injured from the 5k and 10k events on Saturday, but were determined to also complete the 10-mile obstacle run.

“Spurred on by the £1,000 in sponsorship, we had something to live up to.

“By the end of the 10-mile event on Sunday, we had given everything we had and were well and truly spent.

“As well as the fundraising achievement, there was also a great sense of personal achievement, that not many dads and daughters get to achieve together.”

The money raised from this event will support Autism East Midlands to continue offering services which help to meet the needs of children and adults with autism, their families and professionals working in the field of autism.

The charity says it “would like to thank Martyn and Jessica Boden for their great effort in raising this money”.