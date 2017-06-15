Newark Book Festival brings literary adventure and heroes to the town this July

Newark-on-Trent is set to be transformed into a land of adventure, heroes and storytelling street entertainment for this year’s Newark Book Festival, which will take over the town for the weekend of 15th and 16th July.

Back for its third year, the festival’s organisers have announced their biggest ever programme of events under this year’s theme of Adventures and Heroes.

There will be more than 100 authors, artists, entertainers, wordsmiths and street performers booked for this two-day literary extravaganza.

Venues across the town will be hosting ticketed panel discussions, music, book markets, children’s storytelling, family activities and literary talks on everything from crime writing to bear hunts to the BFG and Sherlock Holmes to Steampunk.

The full programme can be found at http://www.newarkbookfestival.org.uk/programme.

International best-selling author Matt Haig will be returning to his hometown for a headline talk on his latest novel How to Stop Time.

Jockey Declan Murphy will be discussing his heartbreaking and inspirational true story Centaur in collaboration with writer Ami Rao, who helped him tell his incredible, critically-acclaimed tale of a journey back from a near-fatal racing accident.

Sara Bullimore, artistic director for Newark Book Festival, said: “We’re so excited to be building the festival with a new feel, brand and working with more venues to bring a bigger festival to Newark.

“Our programme is full of fantastic fictional tales and amazing true stories from some of the UK’s finest writers; showcasing their talent, stimulating debate and inspiring the next generation of writers.

“We chose this year’s theme, Adventures and Heroes, to celebrate Visit England’s Year of Literary Heroes, as well as Nottinghamshire’s incredible writers. There’ll be something for book lovers of all ages, from children’s writers and comedy theatre groups to best-selling novelists and the finest local writing talent.”