Newark-based Unika Sales supporting charity for 30 years

The Wednesday before last (15th November) at Nottingham racecourse the curtain fell on the last show of Circus Starr’s 30th year of touring free, relaxed and inclusive Big Top circus shows.

It’s a once a year treat for many who are often excluded from the arts due to lack of accessibility or affordability. One parent commented after last year’s show, “My daughter who has profound multiple, physical and learning disabilities had an amazing time; ringside seats; arms flapping; wheelchair rocking in delight!”

Circus Starr provides a welcoming, accepting atmosphere for children with different needs who find it difficult to sit and concentrate. Circus Starr’s Director Neville Wilson explains, “Children dancing in the aisles or shouting out is all part of the experience. It is important carers relax and enjoy this shared family time and don’t feel judged.”

Since 1987 the circus with a purpose was founded, Circus Starr has created magical memories for over 2 million children and carers who would otherwise find it too difficult to access and enjoy a live arts performance.

Tickets are funded entirely by local businesses looking to give back to families often left behind in society. Parents and carers report what a transformative effect this shared experience can have on their children, including increased self-esteem, greater confidence and feeling inspired to explore other cultural opportunities.

Since Circus Starr’s very first show in Nottingham, one Newark-based business has given their support. Mrs. Yvette Sheppard of textile merchant Unika Sales Ltd explains:

“We love giving to Circus Starr and we chose to do it because a circus show is something different for the children. We know the money isn’t getting lost in a big organisation. A couple of months after we’ve given the donation the show is in the community making a difference.”

Neville Wilson Circus Starr’s Director commented:

“We are so very grateful to the team at Unika Ltd for their continued support of our cause. Their belief in our work, along with other wonderfully generous and community-minded small to medium sized business owners, brings smiles to faces and joy to the hearts of local children facing all sorts of challenges in life and helps to restore their belief in a word where anything is possible!”

Circus Starr’s Big Top will return to the town in 2018 with a brand new production of thrills and spills to delight and surprise.