Newark-based director wins top East Midlands award

Cameron Ford, managing director of Newark-based recruitment company Reflect Recruitment Group Ltd, was awarded the prestigious Director of the Year award at the Institute of Directors (IoD) East Midlands awards event.

He was presented with the SME Director of the Year award by Dominic Heale of BBC East Midlands at the prestigious awards lunch.

The judges said that “Cameron and his team operate a successful business in a very challenging recruitment sector, with very strong emphasis on an ethical approach to helping employers and those looking for work”.

Introducing the awards, Ron Lynch, IoD East Midlands regional director, said: “They recognise excellence on the part of directors in the East Midlands, those who have done something special and achieved something very significant.

“All our entrants deserve praise for their achievements in a challenging business environment.”

Reflect Recruitment Group Ltd have thrived in an incredibly competitive recruitment market since 2006 truly providing an excellent service to local clients and candidates.

The winners were revealed at the East Midlands Director of the Year Awards 2017 presentation lunch at Nottingham Conference Centre at Nottingham Trent University.

Applications were received from Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire for the region’s top awards scheme, which recognises excellence and enterprise in the boardroom.

A range of local businesses and organisations supported the awards: Nottingham Trent University, Lloyds Bank, Nottingham Business School, Rachel Hargrave Consulting, Nelsons, Department for International Trade, Chamber Media Services and Loughborough University.