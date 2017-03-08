Newark author pens First World War book

Paul Carlin, of Newark, has written A Soldier’s Return, a ghost story with its roots in the First World War.

He told The Local News: “I have always enjoyed fiction set against the First World War and ghost stories, particularly traditional ghost stories set in an atmospheric, creaking old house where a malevolent ghost lies in wait for any who enters.

“The spark for this story came at a creative writing class I attended.

“Postcards were handed out and we were asked to write 500 words on any subject connected to the picture on the card.

“My card depicted an old railway station. I decided to write about a governess who was travelling to a country house to look after a child orphaned in the First World War.

“In many ways, the story came before the characters.

“However, the lives of people living around that time and the effect upon them of the war has always been of interest and thus ‘A Soldier’s Return’ reflects the changes in all walks of life to many of those living at that time.

“I have tried to reflect this whilst telling the characters’ respective stories.”

Paul Carlin was born in 1960. He divides his time, as far as possible, between home in Nottinghamshire and France. ‘A Soldier’s Return’ is his first novel.

A Soldier’s Return, published by Austin Macauley, is available to purchase from Amazon and all good bookshops.

For more information, please visit www.austinmacauley.com