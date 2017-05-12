Newark and Sherwood Homes calling all community groups

Newark and Sherwood Homes has launched a special Community Fund to support local community groups, charities and not for profit organisations to make a difference to the people and environment in our district.

The housing provider will give out a total of £8,000 in two rounds of grant allocations this year.

Groups of all sizes are encouraged to apply for grants between £100 and £2000 for a specific project or improvement. Projects that will be supported include: improving the local environment, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting learning, skills and discovery as well as improving digital competency.

Rebecca Rance, chief executive at Newark and Sherwood Homes said: ‘We are very excited to launch our Community Fund to help the amazing charity and community groups that make a difference to people living across our district every day. We are committed to investing in our communities and hope this grant can make a real difference in the areas in which we operate.’

The grant has been possible as a result of procurement efficiencies created by working with Efficiency East Midlands, an organisation providing efficiencies for the public sector through bulk buying to achieve savings.

For further information please email housing@nshomes.co.uk quoting ‘NSH Community Fund’ to request an information pack and an application form.

The deadline for completed application forms for the first round of allocations is Friday 16th June 2017. After this deadline application will be accepted on an ongoing basis with additional allocations being made in November 2017.