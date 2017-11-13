Newark and Sherwood District Council nominated for award

Newark and Sherwood District Council has been nominated for Council of the Year award in the annual Local Government Chronicle (LGC) awards.

The LGC has recognised the Nottinghamshire authority for its year of growth, development and success.

This year saw the completion of Newark and Sherwood’s new office, Castle House.

The newly-constructed, cost-effective and energy-efficient building will save the authority over £500,000 a year in running costs, compared to their previous office in Kelham Hall.

With more than 300 council and partner staff based at the new office, close to town centre businesses and services, the move is bringing a positive impact on the local economy and supporting the council’s prosperity agenda.

In the last three years the council has also built the Newark Sports and Fitness Centre, opened the National Civil War Centre and commissioned the 60-unit Extra Care facility at Gladstone House on Bowbridge Road.

The council successfully hosted the finish of Stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in September.

The event saw thousands of residents joining the celebration as well as a large number of people travelling in to witness the race.

The council has also been commended for its work in preventing and dealing with homelessness and resettle a number of Syrian refugee families.

The first families arrived in February and the rehousing has proved to be a great success.

Roger Blaney, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised among our peers as a well-managed council that delivers for its customers and residents.

“Being shortlisted for the award of council of the year is testament to the hard work of both members of staff and our elected members over many years and, in particular, the last 12 months where we have successfully completed the move to our new headquarters, Castle House.”

The winner of the prestigious award will be announced on 21st March 2018.