New treble for college darts academy

Young people in Nottingham are being given the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the global darts industry following the renewal of Nottingham College’s three-year sponsorship with Winmau, the world’s leading darts brand.

The agreement will see the continued support of The Nottingham Darts Academy, which is appropriately located in Room 180 at Nottingham College’s Clifton Campus. In addition to kitting out the academy with equipment, including the market-leading Blade 5 Dual Core dartboard, Winmau will help students learn how a multi-million pound industry works.

“Darts is the second most popular televised sport in the UK,” says Nottingham Darts Academy Manager, Gary Horsley. “In addition to learning how to play the game, students will gain valuable insight from Winmau in business, manufacturing, technology and sports marketing skills. The academy also provides an opportunity for students to apply what they are studying in areas such as sports psychology, nutrition, maths and English.”

The academy is also supported by Champions League of Darts winner, Colin Osbourne as well as Winmau sponsored players including former multiple world champions Trina Gulliver MBE, Ted ‘The Count’ Hankey, Scott Waites, major winners Simon Whitlock and Paul Nicholson.

“The Nottingham Darts Academy is one of the most exciting initiatives in the sport,” says Winmau’s Ian Flack, “Gary and his team have done a wonderful job in leveraging darts to teach young people life skills and develop closer links with the community. We are delighted to be able to support such ground-breaking work for another three years.”

Gary Horsley adds: “Winmau’s sponsorship not only meant we could re-equip Room 180 but also develop a mobile academy, which enables us to take the sport on the road into educational establishments across the East Midlands. We recently joined the Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) which will help us extend these ambitions further.”