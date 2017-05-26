New Sharphill development access plans anger local residents

The latest planning application by Bovis Homes and John A Wells Ltd for 600 homes at the top end of the Sharphill development site has aggrieved residents in the Musters/Boundary Road area, who have so far submitted over 300 objections. Developers wish to depart from the approved Local Plan by opening up the Musters Road cul-de-sac to all vehicles, instead of the agreed barrier-restricted access for buses and emergency vehicles only.

Peter Jaggar, on behalf of the Sharphill Action Group (SAG), said: “This proposal will complete a series of four main housing zones submitted by various developers of the major strategic land allocation at Edwalton. It incorporates three key elements of the infrastructure investment shared with the three other zones -which have already gained full planning permission- namely the community park, the primary school and the spine road connection to Musters Road. The latter has proved controversial.”

A concession had previously been won to allow ‘a limited amount of local traffic movement’ to use this access, if it was shown to be technically feasible. Peter continued: “None of these criteria have been properly examined in the latest Bovis proposal. Instead, their transport statement has sought to show that 70% of traffic generated by the new homes would travel via Melton Road in future and only 30% via the secondary Musters Road access. This flawed analysis favouring a free-for-all on Musters Road has been met with anger from parents whose children attend Jesse Gray and Rushcliffe Academy. They fear a decline in road safety and air quality as a result of higher traffic.”

Kirsty Nelson, SAG chair, added: “Local councillors have pledged their support for the campaign whose resolution lies in the hands of both local authorities. The role of the Sharphill Action Group has been crucial in outlining protest points on its website savesharphillagain.org.

“We are concerned about the prospect of building across the previously protected ridgeline that allows spectacular views to and from Sharphill Wood – and also the reduced size of the community park, which may occur despite developers proposing to exceed the total of 1,500 homes approved for the Edwalton land release.”