New season to begin for West Bridgford Table Tennis Club

West Bridgford Table Tennis Club are pleased to announce their new club shirt for the forthcoming season.

In partnership with Gordon Fearn (Know The Game – knowthegame.gf@gmail.com), their level three senior coach, they are offering coaching sessions every Friday evening from 6pm onwards.

Gordon is assisted by Matt Richardson, a level 2 coach, who, like Gordon, has many years’ experience playing in the Nottingham leagues.

Next season, club members are entering the Nottingham Junior League and teams of three in the National Cadet and Junior Leagues.

If you’ve just been on holiday, played some table tennis, want to continue playing and getting more skilled, please come along.

They are situated in the Small Hall at Rushcliffe Academy School, Boundary Road, West Bridgford. All ages – boys and girls.

For further details please contact Phil Lewis on 07816 417391 or phil_lewis99@hotmail.com.