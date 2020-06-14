New school to open in Chilwell in September

Chilwell will have a new school in September with the opening of the Lanes Primary School.

The school will be formed by the amalgamation of College House and Meadow Lane.

In September last year, College House Junior School became a primary school with the addition of three new Key Stage 1 classrooms on the front of the building and the arrival of 30 new reception children.

Rachel Briody, one of the governors of the temporary governing body working on the project to amalgamate the two schools, said: “This expansion was a result of the increased demand in our area for primary school places and ensures that the schools in Chilwell continue to be able to meet the demands of its catchment population.

“College House was already being managed by an executive head teacher covering both College House and Meadow Lane following the departure of the previous head teacher in the summer.

“These changes led to a consultation process to amalgamate these two schools into a single primary.

“This amalgamation was formally approved earlier this year and a temporary governing body is now in place working to implement the changes required in order to open the new school this September.

“Following some fabulously creative ideas we received from parents and children and long discussions within the governing body, the decision was made that we would become the Lanes Primary School.

“The uniform will be the same royal blue as College House and the logo is currently being designed by a team of experts who are also building a website ready for the new school year in the autumn.

“The primary school will sit across the two existing sites, Meadow Lane and Cator Lane.

“Meadow Lane will accommodate our younger children, Reception and Year 1.

“The Year 2 children will accommodated in the three new Key Stage 1 classrooms at the Cator Lane site and the rest of the children, Years 3 through to 6, will be in the main building.

“This new structure ensures our year groups are all together and eventually will remove the need for mixed year classes which we have at present.

“The younger children will be taught at the smaller of the sites with access to the excellent early years’ garden and veranda – fantastic facilities that have been developed over recent years to engage the foundation children in learning through play.

“Reducing numbers at the Meadow Lane site will also mean there is more outdoor space for everyone to enjoy.

“Meanwhile, having the Year 2 children in the new classrooms at the Cator Lane site provides them not only with great facilities, but creates a transitional year at the larger site before moving into the main building for Year 3.

“The Lanes has appointed Mrs Jo Revill as our head teacher, an outstanding professional who has many years’ experience and has been the executive head of the two schools for the last two years.

“Mrs Revill is working tirelessly together with existing staff and the governing body on the new structure, as well as the myriad of other matters required to ensure a smooth transition to the new school in the autumn.”

An open day will take place on Friday 7th July across both Meadow Lane and College House.

Both schools will be open from 9:30am until 11:30am and then again from 2pm until 4pm.

There will be a display in each hall of photographs, videos, and memories. Everyone is welcome.