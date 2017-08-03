New scheme to encourage more cycling in Clifton

Clifton Cyclists will soon be able to access free bike checks and group cycle rides after a £100,000 grant was awarded to a charity in Nottingham.

The grant – given by Nottingham City Council to the Sustainable Travel Collective charity last month – will also be used to help pay for residents to take part in cycle training, family cycling and walking activities.

The charity aims to give residents more cycling knowledge, training and opportunities to start and use bikes more often.

Gary Smerdon-White, chief executive at Sustainable Travel Collective, said: “We’re looking forward to developing a wide-reaching package of free support that will help communities.

“From getting onto their bikes, safely use the new corridors, improve their health and wellbeing, get better access to work and learning opportunities to having a cheap way of travelling as part of their daily regime.

“Nottingham is a great place to travel by bicycle and want to help our communities to explore their area safely and confidently by bike.

“We have over 15 years of experience in running cycling programmes and we’re excited to be involved in this project.”

Portfolio holder for local transport, councillor Sally Longford said: “Nottingham City Council has made significant improvement to the City’s cycling infrastructure in recent years.

“This exciting project will help to promote more transport choice and inspire more communities to get moving.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.