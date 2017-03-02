New running club for Southbank Bar

Earlier this month, The Southbank Bar on Trent Bridge launched its very own running club.

Well known for their strong links to local sport, the Southbank have taken the step of creating a unique club where local people can exercise, interact and come together, to reap the benefits of both exercise and social inclusion.

Runners of all abilities are welcome, with the promise there will be something to meet everyone’s aims and aspirations.

Twice weekly, the bar will open its doors to allow runners use their iconic setting to meet, run and to re-congregate for drinks and a bite to eat after.

A special runners brunch and t-time menu, attendance incentives and discounts to events are being offered to encourage ongoing participation.

There is even a free place at the Robin Hood Half-Marathon up for grabs for those serious about taking their efforts to another level.

Des Oldham, organiser and group leader, said: “We really do want to be as inclusive and welcoming as possible – that little bit different from groups where ultimately a competitive nature can take over.

“We will have progression and achievement in mind but want our runners to embrace it together rather than feeling like they have to go it alone.

“With a very active following both in person and through social media, our aim is to be the most friendly running group in Nottingham.”

Tom Holodynsky, operations manager for GNI, who own The Southbank Bar, said: “We supported Des with a charity event he led last year.

“We saw first-hand how running can bring people together in such a positive way.

“We have the ideal venue for such a group to meet and thought of what better way to expand our sporting links than to create our very own running club.

“The numbers that turned up for our launch proved the idea really captured the imagination. We hope this grows into something that little bit special.”

The first run on 8th February attracted a very impressive 40 runners.

Despite some very inclement weather for subsequent runs, the turnout has remained very high.

Chelsea Potter attending the group for the first time wrote on the group’s official Facebook page: “Had a really nice time tonight guys, great turnout. Thank you for the support and advice. Looking forward to the next run.”

Graeme Bagguley added: “Many thanks for organising this. Really enjoyed what turned out to be a cracking run. Already looking forward to more of the same next week.”

The group meet at The Southbank Bar, Trent Bridge on a Wednesday at 6pm and Sunday at 10am, registration and attendance is free.