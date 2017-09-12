New mainline makes a beeline for Bingham

People travelling between Bingham, Radcliffe, West Bridgford and Nottingham now have a new level of luxury bus service thanks to the arrival of nine new buses for Trentbarton’s mainline service.

The new buses on the newly-renamed mainline were welcomed at the weekend by Bingham’s MP Robert Jenrick.

Stepping on board one of the new buses at Bingham Market Place, Mr Jenrick said: “The new buses look absolutely fabulous.

“I really like all the new features, such as getting online and being able to charge your phone. Bingham is now served by the smartest buses in our region.

“It’s a fantastic investment for Bingham, which is a growing town that is home to lots of commuters who travel into Nottingham.

“With traffic increasing on the A52 it’s hoped that more people will consider getting the bus to work, to college or to enjoy their social life now there are such high quality buses serving us.”

The new buses are part of Trentbarton’s £5m investment in 2017 on new vehicles and upgrades – its biggest investment in a single year.

The new Enviro200 buses from Alexander Dennis (ADL) are light, fuel efficient and feature an improved suspension for a smoother ride.

Built in Scarborough, they have LED lighting, visual and audio next-stop announcements, plus free wifi and USB power at every seat so customers can stay connected.

Jeff Counsell, managing director at Trentbarton, said: “We’ve worked closely with the manufacturers to bring some innovative design features that take bus travel to a whole new level.

“Existing mainline customers are going to be delighted by these new buses, which have been designed with their every need in mind.

“The level of on-board comfort and all mod cons make travelling on mainline both a pleasure and, for customers wanting to get things done, a productive experience.

“We hope people who currently drive their cars along this route will try out the new mainline and see for themselves how much more relaxing and beneficial their time can be spent when travelling to work, to college, to shop or for anything else.”

Before the new buses hit the road, customers were given the opportunity to have a sneak peek at Bingham Market Place.

The local Trentbarton team was on hand to point out all the features, listen to customer feedback and dish out some green goodies.

Jeff Counsell added: “We’re committed to reducing emissions in the communities we serve and these buses are some of the greenest diesel vehicles that money can buy. And they’re driven by the best in the business, with our drivers ranked number one in the country in the latest independent customer survey conducted by Transport Focus.”