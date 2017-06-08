New leader keen to keep Rushcliffe ‘thriving’

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s new leader Simon Robinson says he is keen to keep Rushcliffe “thriving for business and families alike”.

Cllr Robinson was first elected as in 2011 and became a member of cabinet in 2014 as portfolio holder for finance, assets, and resources.

He was appointed deputy leader in 2015 and is also a ward member for Edwalton.

Mr Robinson told The Local News: “I’m excited by the opportunity to lead such a great authority.

“Residents’ interests are at the heart of what we do and therefore I’m committed to delivering the best services and results for our citizens.”

“I’m aware of the need to balance enhancing the place so that business can thrive here whilst shaping a future for our younger and older generations.”

There will also be a new cabinet consisting of Cllr Robert Moore, Cllr Roger Upton, Cllr Andy Edyvean and Cllr Debbie Mason.

Cllr Neil Clarke announced he was stepping down in May this year after success in the Nottinghamshire County Council elections.

He said: “I’m proud to have represented Rushcliffe on both a local and national level for the past 12 years, but the time is right for me to step down as leader.

“This year has seen us move into the brand new Rushcliffe Arena and, with the new building, comes a new chapter in the Council’s history, which is why I’ve decided to hand over the reins to someone else. “

Cllr Clarke has led the authority since 2005 and is also relinquishing his role as chairman of the Distinct Council Network and vice-chairman of East Midlands Councils.

He added: “I wish to thank the hard-working staff of the council, along with my fellow councillors and the many partners I’ve worked with over the past 12 years as leader for their support.”

