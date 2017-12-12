Cropwell Bishop has a new glass recycling site thanks to Rushcliffe Borough Council’s investment with bins at its Memorial Hall.

Following the loss of the bottles and jars recycling facility at the former Lime Kiln Inn in the village earlier this year, the council is pleased to confirm clear, brown and green glass can again be recycled at a location in the village.

Cllr Debbie Mason, Deputy Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Community and Leisure and cabinet and ward councillor Cllr Gordon Moore visited the new facilities just hours after they opened on Thursday (December 7) with members of the Cropwell Bishop Memorial Hall Committee and Cropwell Bishop Parish Council.

Cllr Mason said: “We are delighted that we have been able to work with the Memorial Hall Committee to secure a new glass recycling site for Cropwell Bishop residents.

“We collect nearly 2500 tonnes of glass across the Borough every year and items are colour separated by our three compartment vehicle.

“Keeping the colours separate, rather than mixed, ensures all the glass we collect is properly recycled and re-used to make new glass bottles and jars.

“We are sure local residents will use this new site and we will ensure it is regularly emptied and kept clean, particularly over the upcoming busy Christmas and New Year period.”

Cllr Moore added: “This is a very welcome facility for Cropwell Bishop and villages in this part of Rushcliffe and will save time for those not having to make journeys to Bingham, Radcliffe or West Bridgford to recycle their glass.

“It will really help with our continued drive to improve our recycling rates as people recycle the right items in the right bin and the right place.”

For your nearest glass recycling bank in Rushcliffe visit http://www.rushcliffe.gov.uk/environmentandwaste/go to the council’s website.