New Co-op opens in Clifton

A new Co-op food outlet has officially opened its doors in Clifton.

The store, which has created 23 new jobs, has opened on Southchurch Drive at Holy Trinity.

This is the second Co-op store to be open in the Clifton area, with a shop already open on Farnborough Road, next to the Winning Post pub.

A figure of roughly £650,000 has been spent on opening the new store and the company gave away 50 golden tickets for prizes ranging from a 50-inch HD television to Co-op gift vouchers for its new customers on its first day.

Pupils from Whitegate Primary School were also on hand as the special guests to help cut the ribbon and officially open the store to the public.

The Co-op food successfully applied to the Nottingham City Council in February last year to open the new store on Southchurch Drive, which will be allowed to serve alcohol between 7am and 10pm seven days a week.

Residents were quick to praise the opening of a new store on the old site of Kwik Save, which had remained vacant since its closure for over the past seven years.

Kim Woodcock, a worker at the Queen’s Medical Centre from Clifton, said: “I think it’s good we have a variety of shops here so that the people have more choice and can shop around, and I think the area will be even better when they do the retail park on Green Lane as well.”

Chris Woulds, the new Co-operative stores manager, said: “The store looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks and the different products and services now available.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank customers for their patience during the move, it has been long-awaited, but hopefully everyone will enjoy the store as much as we do.

“All of us here at Clifton store are proud to be part of such a great community and are looking forward to welcoming all customers, old and new, to come and enjoy our new food store.”

Although some residents have also voiced there concerns the store may attract anti-social behaviour, management at the new Co-op say they will have measures in place in order to help reduce locals’ safety worries.

Michael Field, compliance manager for the Co-op, said the firm would be carrying out a lot of training and sticking to local police’s requests in order to make the store a safe environment for residents in the area.

“We have another store nearby,” he said. “The police have only had to be called there once.

“We do not anticipate it will be needed at this store, but if it is, we will hire additional security and put that in place.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.

Photo by Wendy Sheldon