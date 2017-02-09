New Civic Arrives In Style

There will be a chance to see the all new Civic, ahead of official launch at Vertu Honda Nottingham on Wednesday 15th February.

The car will be available to view and there will be a walk around the car by a representative from the Honda Institute.

The UK built Civic 5 door has been reimagined with a lighter, stiffer chassis and sporty, more engaging driving position that compliment the choice of two turbocharged engines.

Available for launch are a choice of 129ps or 182 ps petrol engines, with manual or automatic gearboxes.

The fire breathing Type R joins the line up in the summer, followed by a diesel option later in the year, available with a 9 speed automatic for the first time.

The all new Civic features a wide spacious cockpit with improved visibility and a seamless connection to the road.

The Civic is available with advanced technology to keep you safe. It comes with Honda Sensing as standard, a unique suite of advanced safety features that use a camera and radar technology.

Prices start at a highly competitive £18,235 rising to £26,085 for the range topping Prestige model.

Available at launch with a generous deposit contribution of £750 on Honda Aspirations and five years/62,500 servicing package for just £555, the Civic makes a compelling ownership proposition.

The car will be at the dealership for one day only.

For a chance to experience the all new Civic and gain an insight into its design and development please call Vertu Honda Nottingham 0115 986 3222, or visit www.vertuhonda.com or to book your place on our preview event.