New Broxtowe youth mayor aims to give everyone a voice

A 13-year-old from Beeston has been elected as Broxtowe’s new youth mayor.

Alfie Russell, who attends Alderman White School in Bramcote, was voted in at a recent meeting of Broxtowe Youth Voice.

Alfie’s first official engagement as Youth Mayor will be at the Beeston Remembrance Parade on Sunday, where he will read a poem as part of the service at the War Memorial.

Explaining why he ran for the role of Broxtowe Youth Mayor, Alfie said: “The young people of Broxtowe matter.

“They should be able to have their say in how the community is run and be able to voice their thoughts.

“I would like to make this happen and make changes according to what young people think, not just myself.”

Alfie’s other main aim is to raise awareness for Mental Health and the PREVENT campaign and hopes to achieve a lot during his year in office.

He also encouraged other young residents to get involved, adding: “I would encourage people to get involved to help make changes in our community.

“We need to hear all sides of the story and to do that we need a diverse panel of young people.

“The more people we get involved then the more representative we become of our community.

“That can only be a good thing because it allows us to forge great relationships and build an understanding of the needs and beliefs of others to build a united Broxtowe.”

For more information or if you’d like to join Broxtowe Youth Voice, please contact Pav Ayoub at Nottinghamshire County Council by email on pav.ayoub@nottscc.gov.uk or call 01623 626 972.