New Bridgford parking charges given the go-ahead

A new array of parking charges in West Bridgford’s car parks have been given the go-ahead following of budget plans by Rushcliffe Borough Council.

The new tariff include short-stay prices of 50p for half an hour’s parking, £1 for up to an hour and £1.50 for up to an hour and a half.

It currently costs £1.50 to park in Bridgford’s car parks for two hours after the increase from £1 at the start of the year.

It is currently unclear as to whether a new prices will be brought in for two-hour pricing.

Councillor John Cottee, portfolio holder for community services, said: “The West Bridgford car parks are for shoppers, and residents have told us that they want to be able to nip to the bank without having to pay £1.50.

“We’ve listened and have created this new proposed charging structure to suit those who just pop in to use the shops.

“For those who are having a meal or taking a more leisurely stroll around the wonderful range of store, it will only cost a reasonable £3 for up to three hours.”