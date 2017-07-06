New bollards on Clifton Village Green

Work has been carried out to install bollards on the Clifton Village Green in order to prevent further illegal parking and encampments on the site.

Part of the Green, off Village Road in Clifton Village, has had a history of travellers setting camp on site and have seen a repeated number of complaints from local residents that it has also been used for parking cars.

This has resulted in damage to the Green and prevented those wishing to use the green for leisure and sports purposes.

In addition, there have been numerous incidents involving litter and other debris that have been left behind by the travellers and individuals camping on the Green.

Over the last six years, the Local News has learned that there have been 16 visitations by travellers which has caused stress and inconvenience for those living nearby and prevented lawful use of the Green.

According to the Nottingham City Council, residents of Clifton Village were written to in November 2015 outlining proposals for future protection of the Village Green.

From the total responses received from residents, 85% were in favour of Clifton Village Green being protected to keep travellers off the site.

The Clifton Village Residents Association (CVRA), who have been campaigning for the bollards to be built over the past six years, described the works on their Facebook page as a ‘“joyous moment” and that “all good things come to those that wait”.

Article by Thomas Hewitt