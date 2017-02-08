New Beeston-based home care business recognized as ‘rising star’ in Caremark’s group annual awards

New Beeston-based home care business, Caremark (Broxtowe & Erewash) has been honoured with a top award by its franchisor in the group’s annual awards.

Recognised as a young business which clearly shows promise and is already delivering a quality home care service to the local community, the Beeston provider was crowned with the Rising Star award.

Completely surprised to win the coveted trophy, Managing Director, Raj Solanki said: “It is such a pleasure to take away this award, an absolute honour in fact.”

The local home care company has already established a good reputation locally for offering a competitive and compassionate service and meeting the needs of a growing older population.