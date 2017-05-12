NET helps boost Beeston charity fundraising

A Beeston charity has raised over £40,000 in just two months following the naming of a tram after its founders.

Beeston’s Richard and Michelle Daniels saw their names unveiled on one of the city’s trams in March this year as NET announced them as the winners of its Community Hero award for 2017.

Their charity, Forever Stars, supports bereaved parents of stillborn babies and neonatal baby loss and was set up by the couple following the stillbirth of their daughter Emily in December 2013.

Since the tram naming, the charity has seen a huge rise in donations helping it reach its target for opening a specialist bereavement suite at the City Hospital, which follows the opening of the Serenity Suite at the Queen’s Medical Centre last year.

Stephanie Moss-Pearce, NET’s assistant marketing manager, said: “The recent rise in donations is fantastic news for a charity that works tirelessly to help so many grieving parents across Nottingham.

“We’re very proud to have Richard and Michelle’s names on one of our trams and we’ve helped support a number of fundraising initiatives over the last couple of months including bake sales, competitions and collections on the trams.

“We’ve even set up our own special text donation number. Special handrail hangers have been placed on board the city’s trams that share details of how customers can make a donation of £5 by simply texting ‘Tram22 £5’ to 700 70.”

Richard Daniels co-founder of Forever Stars, said: “Michelle and I were very honoured to have a tram named after us and are very grateful for the support we’ve received from NET over the past few months.

“It has given the profile of our charity a huge boost and one that has brought our work to the attention of more people across the city than ever before.

“Coupled with the continued support we receive from the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, it has enabled us to raise a fantastic amount of money that will go toward helping bereaved families in the city.

“The recent surge in donations will help us achieve our next goal of opening a second bereavement suite in the city by the end of October 2017 and we can’t wait to get work started on it.”

To find out more about Forever Stars you can visit www.foreverstars.org or follow the charity on Facebook(@Foreverstars), Twitter (@FSFundraising) and Instagram (@foreverstarsnotts).