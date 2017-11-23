Neighbourhood Kitchen event in Bridgford

Cameraods and Secret Kitchen would like to invite you to our Neighbourhood Kitchen event – an evening of sharing food, fun and conversation. We will be celebrating everything that is wonderful and abundant in our community: food and people!

In our modern world human connection can feel scarce but food is in abundance so why not join the two together; this is how the idea of our Neighbourhood Kitchen was born. Using food made from surplus as the connector to bring the community together, tackle isolation and loneliness and increase human connection, simple!

Saturday 25th November 5.30-7.30pm St Paul’s Church Hall, Boundary Road, West Bridgford, NG2 7DB

Donation only, everyone welcome.