Near £1m awarded to boost green transport plans

Nottinghamshire County Council has been awarded £845,000 Government funding to deliver an ambitious plan helping more people to cycle, walk and use the bus to access work and training opportunities in Mansfield and Newark.

‘Get Moving Nottinghamshire’ has been awarded the money today from the Department for Transport’s Access Fund. The bid was supported by a range of partner agencies including local colleges, employers, district councils and D2N2LEP.

The county council has also secured £150,000 from the Access Fund as part of a separate bid led by Nottingham City Council. This funding will be used to encourage Daybrook and West Bridgford residents to make journeys on foot, bicycle or bus when possible to help improve air quality in these areas which are close to the City.

The Government money for ‘Get Moving Nottinghamshire’ forms part of a wider £2.5m scheme which will see the introduction of 12.8KM of new cycle routes in Newark and Mansfield, a range of public transport incentives, walking and cycle maps and travel information packs.

The planned package of measures in Newark and Mansfield aim to boost employment opportunities for employees, job seekers and school leavers where new housing development is planned and to help reduce journey times, tackle congestion and address local air quality issues.

In relation to Get Nottinghamshire Moving, by 2023, the scheme could see:

An estimated 1.5m fewer car trips on Nottinghamshire’s roads, directly improving local air quality and creating extra highway capacity for future growth

450,000 additional local bus trips, 465,000 additional walking trips and 195,000 additional cycle trips generated through the measures.

An extra £1.95m of gross value added to the local economy from jobseekers supported into employment

A net reduction of approximately 3,300 tonnes of CO2e and 21 tonnes of N2O emitted

Almost £2.3m of monetised local public health benefits arising from increased levels of walking and cycling.



There are wider economic benefits associated with encouraging jobseekers, apprentices, and young people transitioning to further education, employment and training to walk, cycle and use public transport in order to access these local opportunities.

The funding secured through the ‘Get Nottinghamshire Moving’ Access Fund bid will support the planned housing and employment development as well as the 12.8km of proposed new cycle routes funded by the Local Growth Fund and Nottinghamshire County Council in the Mansfield and Newark areas.

Other details of the package include:

Personal travel planning with 9,000 households in Mansfield and 9,000 households in Newark offering information on local travel options, help, incentives and motivation to enable them to change their travel choices

Measures to help 3,000 jobseekers broaden their travel horizons and therefore access more job and training opportunities (such as reduced rate bus travel, cycle training sessions, and bike loans)

Personal travel planning at 30 workplaces offering information on local travel options, help, and incentives to enable them to change their travel choices

Targeted support for 7,800 16-year-old school-leavers including providing advice on travel options, young person travel discounts and provision of active travel incentives.