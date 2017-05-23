NCT route 6 to have new bio-gas buses

Nottingham City Transport have unveiled the latest bio-gas double-deck buses to join their fleet, which are set to go into service next month on the number 6 route through West Bridgford to Edwalton.

NCT unveiled some of their new fleet in the Market Square which saw five buses from the initial quantity of 30 on show.

After a total £17m investment, the greenest buses on the road certainly courted much attention from the city’s public.

The innovative move to bio-gas vehicles began last July when NCT, working in partnership with Nottingham City Council, successfully bid to receive £4.4m in funding from the Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV).

Since that time, and adding its own investment of a further £12.4m, the bus operator has worked closely with manufacturers Scania and Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), together with local companies Roadgas and ZF Transmissions, to create bio-gas infrastructure at Parliament Street Garage and state-of-the-art buses that will pave the way for Nottingham’s public transport of the future.

“We are hugely proud of our new bio-gas buses,” said NCT engineering director, Gary Mason.

“This is the largest order for gas double decks in the world and is the culmination of our extensive research into alternative fuels.”

Adding further weight to the green credentials of the fleet, NCT marketing manager, Anthony Carver-Smith, told the Local News: “Among the many benefits that these buses will deliver, the overall emissions are calculated at a staggering 84% less than an average diesel double decker.”

The buses will become a common sight for Local News Readers in the West Bridgford, Ruddington, Edwalton and Wilford Hill areas, as the first of the bio-gas buses will operate on NCT routes 6 and 10

The other routes to be served by the fleet are the 24, 25 and 44. A further 23 buses will be added to the fleet early next year on routes 36 and 45.

Further details are online at www.nctx.co.uk/gasbus

By Jason Benskin