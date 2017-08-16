NCS NOVA Trust group of 15 raises over £200 to purchase teddies for poorly children

NCS NOVA Trust group, the Amigos, intended to fundraise to purchase teddy bears for Nottingham Children’s Hospital. In order to do so, they carried out a fundraising event at the Bilborough Library on Bracebridge Drive for two hours on Thursday the 10th August.

Friends, family and members of the local community attended to show their support. After beginning their social action project on the 7th August, the Amigos conducted a week of thorough planning. Now they are beginning to see the results of all their dedication and hard work within the third phase of their NCS experience. On Thursday 16th August, 70 teddy bears will be delivered to Nottingham Children’s Hospital, for the current and future patients on the wards.

Commenting on the group’s recent fundraising success, a participant named Julia Stachowiak said, “So far the NCS experience has been a momentous time of my life, starting with the first two residential weeks in Wales and the University of Nottingham. Then raising much more than we had expected in week 3 was the icing on the cake. The intensity of the responsibility we all had in the social action plan has matured us in more ways than one. I feel that my confidence has definitely boosted under the pressure of our plans and delivery of the social action.”

To be recognised as an effective group, the Amigos carried out the following tactics:

• Became aware of the task at hand, deciding on fundraising ideas within the limited time that we had.

• Assigning each team member a role that suited their specific abilities with triumph.

• Producing a business plan that explored what was going to be done in the 10 days spent doing the social action project.

• By doing this, the Amigos were able to optimize their ability to carry out a successful fundraising event and capture the hearts of the local community.