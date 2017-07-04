National Civil War Centre seeks volunteers to share its passion for the past

Newark’s acclaimed National Civil War Centre is looking for more enthusiastic volunteers to join its ranks.

The UK’s first family-focused museum of its kind is seeking additional support as it prepares to launch its biggest ever programme of summer holiday events themed on the ingenious inventions of the 17th century.

Whether you are looking to expand your knowledge, enhance your CV or want to put something back into the community and meet new friends, museum chiefs would love to hear from you.

Roles include assisting the visitor welcome team, providing orientation to new visitors and offering information on the amazing galleries and exhibits. Knowledge of the British Civil Wars would be helpful, but training will be provided.

The museum is also looking for volunteers to help with daily craft activities such as making pocket watches, telescopes and microscopic monsters – all part of the summer of fun.

Rotas are flexible to enable people to balance volunteering with their other commitments.