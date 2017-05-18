Mystery surrounds shop closure

A clothing and homewares store on Southchurch Drive in Clifton has closed its doors following months of uncertainty.

Since February earlier this year, residents have noticed the Store Twenty One shop to be open and closed during various periods, with a legal notice posted on the shutters at the front of the building.

Its still unclear why the store at Top Shops is still currently closed, but the notice which contained a ‘Forfeiture of Lease, was from Nelsons Solicitors, a full service law firm with specialists in areas of personal and commercial law.

Nelson Solicitors confirmed they were dealing with the case but would not comment further.

The closure comes after the Store Twenty One company struck a rescue deal with creditors last year through a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), but is still struggling as more pain sweeps the high street in the UK.

The company, which can trace its roots to 1932, was listed on the stock market until 2002 before collapsing into administration in 2006. It was bought out of administration in 2007 by Grabal Alok, an Indian textile manufacturer, which rebranded QS as Store Twenty One.

Its believed Store Twenty One is continuing to talk to its lender, State Bank of India, to try to prop up the business as tough trading conditions exacerbate its balance sheet woes.

The Local News will continue to provide more clarity on the store closure as new information is received.

Article by Thomas Hewitt